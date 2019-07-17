Speech to Text for Search for date Robbery suspects

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

huntsville police are working to find two suspects involved in a home invasion. it all started on an online dating site. right now, police are looking for deonte battle and marqus vance. marquail johnson has already been arrested. police believe they robbed a man ... who brought a woman he met on a dating app to his home on suzanne terrace. police say the woman and the suspects know each other. and they say do your homework before meeting someone in person, after connecting with them online. "if he would have checked jailview he would have seen the female had a history in there and it would have possibly deterred him from meeting her." police say the suspects got away with the victim's cell phone and his car keys. they haven't told us the woman's name ... and