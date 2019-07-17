Clear

EU Commission Launches Investigation into Amazon's Possible Anti-Competitive Conduct

the breaking news center. --within past 20 minutes --learned --european commission --launching formal investigation --"possible anti-competitive conduct of amazon." --look into whether amazon's use of data --from independent retailers --who sell on its marketplace --is breach of eu competition rules --comes hours after amazon's big sale day
