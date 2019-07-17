Speech to Text for Jemison High school teacher died

contact huntsville police. this morning - huntsville students at jemison high school are mourning the loss of one of their teachers... jacob probus died unexpectedly early monday morning... waay 31's casey albritton is live with how he's being remembered. casey? greg...alyssa... i'm here at jemison high school where probus used to teach world history and psychology... and tomorrow a celebration of life is being held in his honor. jemison high school principal sent out an email monday afternoon... letting students and parents know about the teacher's death. the email says probus passed away suddenly when he was out of town... while we haven't confirmed the details of probus' death.... in a group on facebook, called prayer warriors for jacob probus... a post says he was doing yard work when he went to a neighbor and said he was stung by a bee and wasn't feeling well... the post says he collapsed and was taken to the hospital. last night, superintendent christie finley, mentioned probus in the board of education meeting... asking people to send their thoughts and prayers to the family of probus. while probus taught world history and psychology, he was also sponsor of the photography club. counselors will be available for students at jemison all this week from 8 a-m to 4-p-m. the celebration of life event will happen tomorrow from 2 to 5 p-m. live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31 news.