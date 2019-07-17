Speech to Text for Dr. Dick new accusations

a suspended decatur doctor is now facing four more sexual assault accusations... after a complaint list was amended. rheumatologist doctor michael dick was arrested in january of 2018 on two misdemeanor harassment charges..since then the complaint list against him has grown. waay 31's casey albritton is live with the new accusations. casey? greg...alyssa... this complaint list has gradually grown over time... back in 2018 it had six women... then it increased to 27... and now it's at 31. the new complaints are similar to others on the list... saying during doctor visits... doctor dick rubbed his genitals on the women... touched them in inappropriate places... and pulled clothes off of them. back in september of 2018 he was found guilty of sexually harassing three of his former patients... since then more women have been continually added to the case. the lawsuit claims that dick's staff knew he harassed and assaulted women... but did nothing about it. right now dick's medical license is suspended. the victims are seeking unspecified compensation and punitive damages in the lawsuit. live in huntsville, casey albritton waay 31 news.