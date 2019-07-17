Speech to Text for Annual Awards Dinner

governors will be at the aerospace states association annual awards dinner. waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live this morning from the space and rocket center what you need to know... ive greg...alyssa...alabama lieutenant governor will ainsworth will be at the dinner tonight -- he is the national chair of the aerospace states association. he will be joined by former astronaut colonel doctor edwin aldrin who will give the keynote address. vo aldrin -- also known as buzz -- is one of the first people to step foot on the moon -- being part of the apollo 11 mission. tonight -- he's expected to talk about his experiences in space 50 years ago. the dinner is put on by the aerospace states association. the nonpartisian groups members include lieutenant governors, governor- appointed delegates, and associate members. the group is chaired by our lieutenant governor here in alabama -- will ainsworth. live the dinner will take place tonight at six-30 in the saturn five hall at the space and rocket center. waay 31 will have a crew at the dinner tonight to bring you the details.