Speech to Text for Apollo 11 anniversary dinner interrupted by multiple power outages

the journey towards one of the biggest accomplishment in human history began 50 years ago today. that's when the apollo 11 mission and the saturn five rocket -- forged right here in the rocket city -- shot for the moon... and won america the space race. all week long -- waay 31 will bring you coverage on the golden anniversary. tonight -- waay 31's alexis scott was at the celebration at the place of worship for some of the apollo mission's most prominent scientists. but we start with tonight's 50th anniversary dinner -- which was inturrupted by multiple power outages!... ..the event was delayed roughly 25 minutes between the two outages. despite being in the dark -- hundreds of people waited patiently to remember the historic milestone. waay 31's kody fisher is live at the u.s. space and rocket center. he's speaking with apollo era astronauts about the missions legacy... and how huntsville will play a role in the next 50 years of space exploration... kody? .......... apollo 11 astronaut buzz aldrin was not able to make it to the event... but several other astronauts described being part of the missions to the moon... nats: rocket launch apollo 10 astronaut general tom stafford tells me the rocket launch itself was just as scary as getting to the moon... gen. tom stafford/apollo 10 astronaut "that booster is one of the biggest risks right there." the launch of apollo 11 led to an unforgettable milestone... nats: one small step for man even though stafford never set foot on the moon... like neil armstrong did... he was close enough to see details many of us won't ever get the chance to... gen. tom stafford/apollo 10 astronaut "the moon would make a great beach if it had any water on it." nats: singing... as hundreds at the space and rocket center were serenaded by the artist who won the -- music to the moon -- competition... their thoughts were drawn back to huntsville role in the mission... harold brewer/chairman of intuitive research and technology corporation "i was here during the early days. i felt the ground shake when we tested the rockets here back when i was in elementary school." harold brewer is now the chairman of intuitive research and technology corporation... which is an aerospace engineering company... he says huntsville will continue to play a huge role in the next trip to the moon... and space exploration past those missions... harold brewer/chairman of intuitive research and technology corporation "lot of design and development, integration and testing. we have unique facilities here." the astronauts from the apollo era say this 50th anniversary will kick start interest in space again... col. al worden/apollo 15 astronaut "i think that you're going to see that there's going to be some acceleration in the space program if they get the funding through congress." the apollo astronauts also tell me they anticipate the next trip to the moon will inspire young kids to get involved in science technology math and engineering... just like the apollo missions did... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31 news... the space and rocket center did not know the cause of the outage. we reached out to huntsville utilities and their spokesman was