Speech to Text for 07/16/19 Late Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

page at waay- tv-dot-com. in the short term the chance for storms remains the main forecast focal point. unlike many nights where the loss of daytime heating brings an end to storm activity, that won't be the case late tonight into early wednesday. we'll likely have some storms drifting into the valley across the tennessee state line, leading to wet start to the day and a wet morning commute. within heavier pockets of rain, expect ponding on the roads and reduced visibility. gusty wind is also possible with any stronger storms. by wednesday afternoon, it won't be completely quiet. a few scattered storms are still possible as highs heat back into the upper 80s. a shift in this stormy pattern starts to take shape thursday, although storms are still in the forecast, especially through our eastern counties. another big area of emphasis in the coming days will be the heat. starting friday, afternoon temperatures climb into the mid 90s. with humidity, it will feel likely the lower triple digits again. fortunately, a cold front