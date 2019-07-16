Speech to Text for Church sets off rockets for Apollo 11 anniversary

central time each night through saturday. a church in huntsville was the first place of worship in the u-s for dozens of german scientists who worked on apollo 11. now-- more than 50 years later, members of saint marks lutheran church shot off 50 rockets to celebrate the 50th anniversary of apollo 11 and their founding members waay-31s alexis scott spoke with one of the original members of saint mark's church and what he remembers about the days leading up to the apollo 11 launch. i spoke with one man who told me he's thankful to have been a apart of history. he said to be able to listen to the conversations of those scientists and to meet face to face with von braun was humbling and overwhelming. stan reinhartz, member of st. mark's "we were not going to be another boom or bust, we were going to temporarily build up," stan reinhartz has been a member of saint marks lutheran church for nearly 60 years. he attended one of the first services after 66 german scientists who were working on the apollo mission helped found the first lutheran church in huntsville. stan reinhartz, member of st. mark's "von braun , personally, by his magnetism was able to influence people that made decisions for the government," reinhartz told me the church started out with a couple hundred people... and in just a short amount of time, it's membership grew into thousands! though the church is renovated now... there are still portions of the original building still open for special services. reinhartz said he knew huntsville was a booming place for technology but had no idea we'd be where we are today. stan reinhartz, member of st. mark's "one of the sayings is we've been looking out from the ground through a dirty basement window. we're now going to eliminate the window, we're going to be able to see all around," rienhartz told me he's excited to be alive to see how much huntsville's grown since the 50s... he says this time... with us going to the moon... we have a much clearer vision of getting there and it makes him even more excited. alexis scott waay 31 news