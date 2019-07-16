Speech to Text for Huntsville church pays homage to founding members who helped with Apollo 11 mission

anniversary of the apollo moon landing. happening now... at all saints lutheran church in south huntsville, many are gathered to celebrate by shooting off their own rockets. waay-31s alexis scott is live where they'll be participating in the us space and rocket center' global rocket launch. right now there are about 50 rockets ready to launch. members of both saint marks and all saints lutheran churches are doing this to say thank you to their founding members saint marks lutheran church on longwood drive was founded by 66 german scientists...all who helped with the apollo 11 mission. in the 50's there was no lutheran church available so they decided to officially create their saint marks lutheran church on longwood drive was founded by 66 german scientists...all who helped with the apollo 11 mission. in the 50's there was no lutheran church available so they decided to officially create their own in 19-56. some of the members of saint mark's were friends with some of the scientists and their families and one member just wants to say thank you "we were the beneficiaries of that and of von braun, this event will be going on from now until 8 p-m. i'm sure they'll be setting off these rockets any minute now. reporting live in huntsville, alexis scott waay-31 news.