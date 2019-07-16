Speech to Text for Huntsville neighborhood awaiting announcement in process of becoming Space Age historic district

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and people of color." news at 6...we're hearing from a huntsville community who is awaiting a big announcement tonight concerning where they are in the process of becoming the state's first space age historic district. waay 31's ashley carter was in the neighborhood today. she talked to people who live there to get their reaction before tonight's meeting. ashley - look live i'm standing right outside the university baptist church where tonight's meeting is taking place. people in the mcthornmor acres subdivision will be here shortly and told me they are excited about the special announcement taking place and hope this neighborhood will finally be historically recognized. garry smith, lives in huntsville: "i love huntsville always have loved it's history." garry smith has lived in the mcthornmer acres community for about 22 years. he says he can remember growing up with kids whose parents were involved in the apollo mission. he told me when it comes to the history of the apollo...this neighborhood is as historic as it gets. that's because some of the great minds behind the space program used to live there. garry smith, lives in huntsville: "this area is historic as far as i'm concerned" the director who is in charged of tonight's announcement didn't want to go on camera but told me tonight is all about celebrating the neighborhood's ties to apollo. she told me tonight they are finally letting the community in on something they say has been in the works for months. we know the neighborhood is working to be listed on the national register of historic places. just recently they were approved to be an eligible district by the state review board. the final step is approval by the national park service. garry smith,lives in huntsville: "this is a place you could live, and your kids can live and probably grandkids and not have to leave if they don't want too." ashley -look live out the director told me they'll have special guests like councilmen bill kling joining them to celebrate this special night for them. in huntsville...ashley carter...waay 31 news the community can get a state plaque to let people know the history behind the neighborhood. they said they're just waiting on approval at the federal level before they get one.