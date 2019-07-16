Speech to Text for Jeremy Pruitt at media days

native and tennessee volunteer head coach jeremy pruitt has one year of head coaching experience in the sec. last year at media days, he was the new kid on the block this year, he said he's learned a lot... one person who helps pruitt with his coaching, his wife. pruitt said today she tries to take a lot of credit for the success they've had in football.. she had this to say about the losing season at tennesssee. "she said well, if you would have moved me to knoxville in january isntead of june we would ahve gone 8-4 instead of 5-7, so i have learned a lot this off season, and it really worked on building a relationship with our players, and it takes time right." in all seriousness, pruitt said his main focus was working on his relationship with the team. senior linebacker david bituli says with a first year head coach, there's uncertainty. but this year, he's certain of this. "we are going to be voilent group this year, a really confident group, going into every game, so yeah i"m excited."