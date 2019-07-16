Speech to Text for Testing For Potentially Dangerous Chemicals

at six! the mayor of decatur is in a public battle with a city councilman. it's all over the ongoing 3-m water investigation, and who is in charge of testing the water for potentially dangerous chemicals. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from decatur city hall with what city officials are saying. scottie? after 3-m announced they'd be investigating former landfills in morgan county, one city councilman wants to do additional testing on the city's water. but the mayor says it's unnecessary. scottie kay "can you tell me how long charles kirby has been on the city council?" tab bowling, mayor of decatur "yeah. too long." decatur mayor tab bowling and city councilman charles kirby disagreed on an idea brought up at monday night's city council meeting. tab bowling, mayor of decatur "mr. kirby is not showing himself to be in a leadership posture right now. i believe he's a bit removed from reality." the idea had to do with the recent announcement from 3-m that they would be evaluating several former landfills in morgan county, looking for any potentially cancer-causing chemicals called perfluorinated compounds, or "peefahs. this announcement had some folks worried, once again, that their drinking water isn't safe, but mayor bowling says it is. tab bowling, mayor of decatur "our water is safe for consumption, it's safe to bathe in. everything that we need to do with water, it's good stuff." however, councilman charles kirby proposed a plan, requesting that the alabama department of environmental management do an additional test on the water to assure homeowners they are safe... charles kirby, decatur city councilman "what better can we do for our public than be transparent?" and he believes using independent water testing is the best option. charles kirby, decatur city councilman "anybody else who's testingone of our employees, one of decatur utilities' employees, somebody hired by 3mthey're beholden to whoever writes their paycheck." mayor bowling says the alabama department of environmental management is actually already involved and receiving reports from 3-m. charles kirby, decatur city councilman "well, if that's the case, why wasn't i told? i was elected by the people. if you're not telling me stuff, then we have a bigger problem." mayor bowling wants to reassure folks that everything is being handled the way it should be. tab bowling,