Investigation Underway For Homicide Victim

tonight- an investigation is underway to find out who shot and killed a 72-year-old woman in her home. it happened in ardmore off elkwood section road - not far from highway 53. i'm dan shaffer... and i'm najahe sherman. investigators were at the scene for 12 hours today! waay 31's sydney martin talked to neighbors who said they hope the people responsible for the woman's death are caught. patricia payne, neighbor,"it shocked me very much it's very close to home. it's scary." patricia payne told me she's lived in the area for more than 20 years..and said she didn't realize the early morning homicide happened just down the road. patricia payne, neighbor, "it's a growing neighborhood we have really enjoyed living here." family members of the victim didn't want to go on camera but shared with us they believe a home invasion led to the 72- year-old woman's death. the sheriff's office hasn't confirmed if that's in fact what happened, but say investigators are talking with a person who was inside the home at the time of the shooting. payne told me with the neighborhood growing, she didn't know her neighbor..but since they're close in age it's tonight- the sheriff's office hasn't released any information about possible suspects. a spokesman said it's responded to the home 5 times in the past 7 years. however, none of the calls are believed to be related to the homicide investigation. investigators don't believe there is any threat to the public.