Couple says if it weren’t for NASA and the moon landing 50 years ago, they never would’ve met

it's a lunar love story! tonight, we're hearing from a couple who says if it weren't for nasa and the moon landing 50 years ago, they never would've met. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with the couple about why the celebration of the apollo 11 mission is so special to them. debbie and alan kaufmann met the same year as the apollo 11 mission. they tell me if it weren't for their fathers' jobs in space exploration, they never would've found each other 50 years ago. pkg: debbie kaufmann, lives in huntsville "we grew up with the space program and it was our dads' job. we never really thought about it, cherished it, or asked enough questions." back in 1969, debbie and alan kaufmann, along with the rest of the world, watched as astronauts landed on the moon for the very first time. but, to them, this was just another day, as both of their fathers worked for nasa. alan's father, james kaufmann, was an engineer who played a role in the apollo 11 mission. debbie's dad, warren streeter, helped design science experiments for the space shuttle. alan kaufmann, lives in huntsville "our fathers would bring us out when we were kids and show us what was going on. so, it wasn't just an idea. we saw it in reality." both debbie and alan's families moved to huntsville in the 60's for their fathers' jobs little did they know, that's how they would meet, and eventually fall in love. alan kaufmann, lives in huntsville "two nasa families that came together." alan and debbie met the same year as the moon landing. after they believed the other had hung that moon, they got married and have now been together for 46 years. the 50th anniversary of the apollo 11 mission serves as a sort of personal anniversary for the kaufmannsreminding them of how their relationship started. debbie kaufmann, lives in huntsville "it gives us a lot of pride." alan kaufmann, lives in huntsville "it's at the root of where our family started." but they say it's much more than that. debbie kaufmann, lives in huntsville "huntsville should take great pride in this. seriously. we've played such a special part in this whole space program. i'm so happy that the city is embracing this." reporting in huntsville, sk, waay 31