Tuscumbia community, police help local veteran

new details... a veteran is getting help from the community this afternoon after falling on hard times. he served in afghanistan. waay 31's breken terry shows us how the people to tuscumbia are repaying him for his service. i'm here at the tuscumbia police department where one of the investigators found out a veteran who he served with had fallen on hard times and now the police department is raising food and everything else to help this veteran out. senbeil- i'm in his unit. me and him are in charlie company together out of cullman for the 167th infantry battalion. tuscumbia investigator matthew senbeil asked us not to name the veteran because he's a humble guy. senbeil says he served with the man for four years and recently learned how he had fallen on hard times. senbeil- he was injured in afghanistan broke his tailbone and his back if i'm not mistaken so he's been through a lot he's had to put his mother in the nursing home and having to help with his nephew. senbeil found out his friend and fellow serviceman needed food, and the basics just to get by. senbeil- pretty much everything you could think of his car broke down and he has no means of travel whatsoever and it's hard for him to do that. senbeil told his fellow officers about the veteran's struggles so they decided to raise money, food, and other items for him. in just two days the donations are flowing in. senbeil- he definitely wasn't expecting it. i asked him today actually if he thought anything like this would happen and he said no so i couldn't believe it was that big of a response either a lot of times you think no one cares anymore but for them showing they do makes you proud. creek performance and repair in tuscumbia says it will repair the veteran's car for free. carol morris came by the department to drop off some food, and says the veteran deserves more. morris- i hope that he feels the love of god through this and is blessed because i know i have been. look live tag: seinbel has also set up a gofund me account for this veteran to help him on his feet. in tuscumbia bt waay31 news. you can donate items at the tuscumbia police department. we also have the links at waay tv dot com, for the donation page.