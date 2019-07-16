Speech to Text for U.S. Space and Rocket Center hosting dinner celebrating 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launching into

the attempt. crews at the u-s space and rocket center are getting ready to host a dinner celebrating the 50th anniversary of apollo eleven launching into space... several high profile nasa astronaut alumni are going to be there... waay 31's kody fisher is live there right now... kody... who is supposed to be there? the event is going to get started in just under two hours... and apollo astronauts buzz aldrin... thomas stafford... and al worden are all supposed to be here to celebrate underneath the rocket they all rode into space... the saturn five rocket... during the celebration... the astronauts are going to hear an original song from maiah wynne... she's the musician who won an international -- music from the moon -- competition... her song -- show the world -- is dedicated to all the people who made the apollo missions possible... and how they continue to inspire kids around the world... wynne tells me her favorite lyric is two words long -- rocket girl -- which references all the young girls going into science technology engineering and math fields because of the apollo missions... it's really inspiring to a lot of girls that listen to it. it's the lyric that a lot of people repeat to me as being inspiring to them. as part of the competition... wynne took home 10 thousand dollars... and got to record at the famous... fame studios in muscle shoals... i will be speaking to the apollo astronauts later this evening about the missions and their legacy... i'll have that live at 6 oclock... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay 31