Speech to Text for Florence father charged after son found alone, in diapers in store

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information... a florence father ended up in jail after his toddler was found wandering alone in a grocery store. police charged mark foss with endangering the welfare of a child, after his son was found at a grocery store a few blocks from home. waay31's breken terry shows us how police tracked down the boy's parents. am here at wilson's food center on west college street in florence where that child wandered into here this morning with nothing but a diaper on and no parents around. hekhamenesh- he came in without any parents and i was very shocked and i ran to my mom and we found him and we were confused and wondering where he came from. parmis hekhamenesh and her family own wilson's food center. she says tuesday was a normal morning, until the boy came in. she said she and her family looked for his parents and once they realized they weren't in the store they called 911. hekhamenesh- i was really shocked and i felt really bad for the kid without any clothes and any family. it really touched me. this is what the scene looked like this morning with florence police trying to identify the child. they even posted his picture on social media to try and identify him. once they did, they arrested his father mark foss for endangering the welfare of a child. police said foss was asleep and didn't realize the child had left the home on hill street. hakhamenesh- we tried to give him food at first and we tried to just talk to him and what his name was and where he was from. i felt bad for him because he couldn't talk and he wasn't giving me any responses. police told waay31 the child's mother was at work and won't face charges. here is video of her coming to get her son. hekhamenesh and her family gave the child diapers and food as they were leaving. hekhamenesh- when you see someone in need especially someone that young without any parents or anything alone in a store you have to comfort them especially when it's a kid that young. look live tag: florence police tell us the department of human resources is also involved now and the child has been placed with his aunt. in flo bt waay31. the child's father was taken to the lauderdale county detention center. it's unclear if he has posted bond as this time.