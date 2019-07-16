Speech to Text for Decatur police charge woman with manslaughter in fatal Point Mallard Parkway crash

breaking news out of decatur.. police arrested this woman on a second charge in connection to a deadly wreck! jonna mcguyre is now facing a manslaughter charge -- and being held with no bond! she was first charged with possession of meth. police said she was the driver in this crash on point mallard parkway in late june that killed ramsey williams. officers said she lost control of her s-u-v and hit 2 trucks before hitting williams head-on.