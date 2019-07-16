Speech to Text for Madison police: Apartment standoff over; subject has self-inflicted injury

breaking news as we come on the air this afternoon... madison police are on the scene at an apartment complex where they said an armed man barricaded himself in! this happened at the "charleston oaks apartments" on kyser boulevard... i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. call came in 14:30 medical personnel and police reciecee call of suicidal person attempted to make contact saw subject through bedroom window of downstairs apt saw a gun in his hand heard a single shot at time didn't know if it was fired at officers or to himself...officer s ran for cover made contact with neighbors got neighbors out of way waited for tacitical time team to arrive they forced entry at 15:46 subject is still alive, suffered to a gunshot wound, don't know where at. self inflicted he is a priority 1 critical everything is wrapping up now madison police, madison fire, hemsi, madison police swat made entry