Speech to Text for Madison Co. sheriff: Ardmore shooting investigated as homicide, victim a 72-year-old woman

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at midday. we are following breaking news- within the last 20 minutes- madison county deputies say the victim in a deadly shooting is a 72 year old female... deputies also say its now being identified as a homicide. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what neighbors have to say. casey? alyssa... i'm here on elkwood section road... where you can see crime scene tape surrounding this home. family members of the victim didn't want to go on camera but they told me it was a home invasion... that resulted in a shooting. neighbors are saying this is unusual for this area. dennis cleveland/ neighbor "fairly safe...we haven't heard anything terrible happen around here and the neighbors are all pretty quiet." this is how dennis cleveland describes his neighborhood... he was shocked to hear there was a deadly shooting only a few houses down from his. dennis cleveland/ neighbor "you think about these things somewhere way off because you hear about them on the news but you don't think about them happening in your own community." now- deputies with the madison county sheriff's office are investigating. darrin king/ neighbor "it makes you worry a little bit but not that much because it could happen anywhere." cleveland encourages everyone to take safety measures for their homes. dennis cleveland/ neighbor "we do believe that people should be able to protect themselves in their homes with firearms if necessary and so i think people should take precaution. you can have alarm systems." neighbors say they plan to be there for each other as the investigation continues... darrin king/ neighbor "we need to watch each other's backs and if you see something, just let them know." dennis cleveland/ neighbor "it's very shocking that that could happen and we just pray that god will be with them and help them through this terrible time."