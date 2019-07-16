Speech to Text for World Record Rocket Launch Attempt

preps are happening right now ... in an attempt to break a guinness world record. thousands of model rockets will blast off this morning from the u.s. space and rocket center to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the apollo 11 launch. waay31's marie waxel joins us live this morning with more. at 8:32... 5,000 estes model rockets on the exact launch time of the apollo 11 mission 50 years ago. -previous guinness world record 4,231 set last summer... during a european space science convention in the netherlands. -769 difference -certain criteria must be met to break the record -must use commerically available rockets -must pass 30 meters... or 100 feet in altitude -an independent specialist must verify the counting method... has to have experience and knowldege in model rocketry or aerospace engineering. -team assembled by chris crumbly, von braun center for science's executive director at the space and rocket center, mw waay 31 news.