News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Rob's July 16th Forecast
Showers and thunderstorms hold off until this evening and overnight for the Tennessee Valley.
Posted: Jul 16, 2019 7:13 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 7:13 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
75°
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
78°
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Overcast
75°
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Decatur
Overcast
77°
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
75°
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Florence man diagnosed with flesh-eating disease
Earthquake reported in Madison County
Three Albertville police officers on leave after joining chase that led to suspect being shot
Family remembers man who was fatally shot in Decatur
Suspect shot after chase from Blount County to Geraldine
Tennessee police warn of ‘meth-gators,’ ‘hyped up’ ducks in Alabama created by flushed drugs
Woman surprised to find snake in her car while driving
Powerball ticket worth $198M sold in Tennessee
Dollar General has a new strategy to win wealthier shoppers
UPDATE: 2 hurt in early Monday Huntsville shooting
Community Events