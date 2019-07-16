Clear

Rob's July 16th Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms hold off until this evening and overnight for the Tennessee Valley.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 7:13 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 7:13 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna
Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
