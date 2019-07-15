Speech to Text for Three Albertville police officers on leave after joining chase that led to suspect being shot

new information tonight -- we've learned three albertville police officers are on administrative leave ... after joining a chase that led to the suspect being shot. that 30-mile chase started in snead, in blount county ... it went through marshall county ... and it ended in geraldine in dekalb county. waay 31's sydney martin is working to learn more about the chase ... which is now being looked at by state police. jessica galloway, lives in dekalb county ,"it's truly a miracle he didn't get in an accident or hurt anyone else in the process." jessica galloway told me she was still in shock after seeing this video on social media of a police chase that ended in geraldine. albertville police told me its officers joined the chase when it entered marshall county.... they continued to chase the suspect for 13- miles, to geraldine. galloway told me the suspect must have had something to hide since he ran from so many different agencies. jessica galloway, lives in dekalb county ,"he obviously had warrants on him or something was wrong. who knows around here with the drugs that go on." albertville police chief jamie smith told me off camera, a woman was in the car when the chase started...and she jumped out somewhere near douglas.....he said she wasn't injured and shouldn't face any charges. as for the suspect, police haven't identified him yet. but he's accused of ramming a dekalb county deputy's car. the sheriff of dekalb county says he'll pursue felony charges. albertville and snead police are expected to file lesser charges against him as well. galloway told me she's relieved her family didn't go into town on sunday. jessica galloway, lives in dekalb county ,'i had thought about going to town earlier that day after church. and i had seen that so i was thankful to god that i didn't." syd, "the state bureau of investigation is investigating the case. however, it hasn't released any additional information. as for the albertville police officers it's unclear how long they will remain on leave. in dekalb county sm waay 31 news." albertville chief jamie smith didn't want to go on camera today. but he told us the department has 6 officers on every shift...so half of sunday night's shift was involved in the pursuit. he said while they're on leave, other officers will work overtime to fill the spots.