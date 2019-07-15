Speech to Text for Neighbors upset about construction mess

new tonight at ten... some homeowners in madison tell us they're dealing with a big mess because of construction in their neighborhood... jody abigando/frustr ated by construction mess "we've moved many times and there's never been a mess in neighborhoods like this." waay 31's kody fisher found out what the cause of the problem is... and worked to get solutions for the homeowners.. right now... this is what people in the nature's trail subdivision are dealing with... the developer... d-s-l-d homes tells me rain is to blame for the mud... and an industry shortage of dumpsters is causing trash to pile up in the neighborhood... jody abigando/frustr ated by construction mess "it is just the biggest mess." jody abigando and her husband robbie have been dealing with this construction mess for 6 months... jody abigando/frustr ated by construction mess "i'm just at the last straw of what to do about it." kody fisher "the home builder tells me they agree this muddy street is unacceptable and they do plan on doing something about it on tuesday, but they also tell me there's just certain things that come with being near home construction sites." nate matthews/area manager for dsld homes "we try and keep the streets as clean as possible. when we come and clean the streets we come and clean the mud and construction debris." the abigando's tell me nails are part of the construction debris... robbie abigando/frustr ated by construction mess "i've had to get tires repaired twice and one time i had to get tires replaced." nate matthews/area manager for dsld homes "the nails being in the road; that shouldn't happen, but sometimes it does." when you walk through the neighborhood, you see empty soda bottles and trash... in yards... and in storm drains... nate matthews/area manager for dsld homes "that's just something we're constantly aware of with our subcontractors. having vendor meetings and behind the homes... where it's too dark to see... sits 120 more lots... which will take roughly two years to fill up with homes... reporting live