07/15/19 Late Weather

minimize damage. chief meteorologist kate mckenna here with a look at the forecast. we continue to deal with the remnants of what was hurricane barry to start off the new work week. scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this afternoon and evening, with the greatest threat for areas along and east of i-65. most of the tennessee valley should be dry after midnight with temperatures staying in the lower 70s. more scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible mainly during the afternoon and early evening on tuesday, with highs right around 90. tomorrow will be breezy with winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph throughout the day. showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread on wednesday before the remnants of barry finally moves out of the area wednesday evening. the big story for the second half of the work week will be the heat. temperatures climb well into the mid-90s by thursday and friday. when you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like the upper 90s and lower 100s, especially on friday and into the weekend. some isolated showers and thunderstorms may provide a little relief from the heat, but will not be as widespread as what we have had over the last couple days. if you have any outdoor plans late this week or into the weekend, be sure to stay hydrated. thanks, kate. we'll check back in with you later in the show.