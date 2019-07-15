Speech to Text for Family Remembers Murder Victim

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

years ago. new at six, we're hearing from the family of a decatur man who was shot and killed last week. decatur police tell us jason tapscott was killed early thursday morning. his body was found outside a home on north street. waay 31's scottie kay sat down with tapscott's family. she learned more about the kind of person he was. she joins us live from the police department with how this investigation is going. scottie? the investigation is pretty much where it was on thursday. detectives are still actively investigating, but no charges have been filed at this time. jason tapscott's family told me they just want answers.. and justice. amber tapscott, victim's sister "when i left for work thursday morning, i saw detectives everywhere and i rode right past them." amber tapscott passed a crime scene right down the street from her home on thursday, but didn't think anything of it. amber tapscott, victim's sister "never in a million years would i have thought something would happen to my family on my street." but, sadly, it did. her older brother jason was shot and killed. he was found just doors down from her own home. amber tapscott, victim's sister "it was like a total nightmare. in shock. i'm still not really believing it and hoping i'll wake up from it, but i know it's true." amber says her brother was a well-known youth football and baseball coach. amber says he did it because he loved kids. amber tapscott, victim's sister "he was one of those types of guys who, if your child didn't have christmas, he would provide. if your child didn't have a father in his life, he would go pick him up and spend time with him." in fact, amber says jason had a very special bond with her 11-year-old son, who he would talk to about sports. amber tapscott, victim's sister "did-hard alabama fan. if you were an auburn fan, you did not say 'war eagle' or anything auburn around him." it's still hard for amber to understand why anyone would want to hurt her brother. amber tapscott, victim's sister "from what i understand, this guy called him to have a tv mounted in his house, and my brother went to do it and he got killed doing an act of kindness." and while jason's family hopes to see an arrest soon, amber says jason wouldn't want them to grieve. amber tapscott, victim's sister "we've got to pick up the pieces and move on. he would want us to do that. so, we're just going to continue living and yelling, 'roll tide.'" amber tapscott tells me her family won't feel safe