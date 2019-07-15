Speech to Text for Exhibit Honors Apollo 11 Anniversary

and conserved them. you'll find events going on all week to mark the apollo anniversary. a concert scheduled for tonight in big spring park has been canceled because of the rain. so we sent waay 31's alexis scott to the public library ... where an exhibit featuring snoopy and nasa is on display for the rest of the month. alexis? this exhibit is actually the very first public viewing of special items straight from the charles schulz museum in california... here, you'll learn about how snoopy actually made it to the moon back in 19-69 and how he paved the way for apollo 11. you may ask what snoopy has to do with space. nasa asked charles schulz, the creator of peanuts, to use the cartoon character as a safety mascot... they still use him to this day. this exhibit has videos from the apollo 10 mission... and pictures of snoopy through his own mission to space. he got to fly within 50- thousand feet of the lunar space where the apollo 11 crew eventually landed. the exhibit also has a section for the silver snoopy award.... which is handed out by astronauts, to highlight outstanding performance or mission safety. the award is a sterling silver snoopy lapel pin that has flown in space on a shuttle mission anyone who visits the exhibit can take home a special edition apollo 11 sticker and this poster. the library spokesperson told me this is one of the most exciting exhibits they've had to date... it'll be here through july 27th. reporting in huntsville, alexis scott