Speech to Text for Man Gets Flesh-Eating Bacteria

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new tonight a man is in critical condition in the shoals ... after getting a flesh-eating bacteria from the tennessee river! waay31's breken terry is live at the hospital after speaking with the man's family, breken? doctors at the north alabama medical center confirm 41 year old ricky rutherford has necrotizing fasclitis, or a flesh eating bacteria. we know rutherford had surgery to remove the damaged area. doctors believe he will survive. rutherford- saturday they told me to prepare for the worst. cassey rutherford has not left her husband's bed side. rutherford- it's been pretty up and down and touch and go. rutherford said last saturday their family went on a kayaking trip on the tennessee river in waterloo. by monday her husband ricky wasn't feeling well. rutherford- he came home with a 103 temp. there were not signs of anything else just the fever. by tuesday he could barely walk and a spot on his leg started to look worse. cassey said her husband didn't get in the water with any open wounds or cuts. rutherford- i had drawn an outline around the area to see if it was spreading and it was drastically spreading. ricky had surgery to remove the infected area and the hospital confirmed it was necrotizing fasclitis. the centers for disease control and prevention says flesh eating bacteria is rare and people can get it from open wounds, insect bites, and burns. but sometimes, you can get it without your skin being broken. we called the alabama department of public health about ricky's case and they said they don't report or keep up with individual flesh eating bacteria cases. rutherford- i don't want anyone else to go through this. saturday i was having to think about burying the love of my life. cassey says she wants to thank everyone for praying for her family. rutherford- thank everybody for the prayers because that's whats been working. just before we spoke with cassey rutherford, she got a good report saying ricky's made it through the most dangerous part. if he continues to improve he might get to leave the hospital in a week. live in flo bt waay31.