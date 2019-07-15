Speech to Text for Apollo 11 Lessons Help Dynetics Prepare

parts of the s-l-s are located in different areas of the country-- they all have footprints with smaller facilities in north alabama. those companies include boeing, aerojet rocketdyne, northrop grumman, lockheed martin and teledyne brown engineering. in may-- huntsville company dynetics was picked as one of 11 that will conduct studies and produce prototypes of the human landers to be used in the artemis missions onboard the s- l-s. the company is working on nasa's artemis mission, with the goal of landing astronauts back on the moon by 2024. waay31's steven dilsizian shows us how looking back to apollo 11 helps the team move forward. crews here at dynetics are working on 3 major projects, all that have ties to the artemis program. i talked to the director overseeing these projects, who tells me apollo 11 is what drives their team. take sot: andy crocker - dynetics director of strategy for space "the time that was put into making that happen back then is an inspiration to us" andy crocker oversees the major space exploration projects that dynetics is working on - with hopes and dreams it's as revolutionary as the apollo 11 mission, 50 years ago. take sot: andy crocker - dynetics director of strategy for space "when we look back to apollo 11, it's kind of the shining moment i guess for all of us, that we would like to recreate, if we can, in our careers" crocker tells me he was always fascinated with aerospace and as a kid, always had to move because of his father's job. but he knew eventually, he'd land in huntsville, the place where he says all space projects must go through. take sot: andy crocker - dynetics director of strategy for space "it really all built on what von brauhn and his team started 50 plus years ago, they established marshall space flight center and redstone arsenal, and that has attracted aerospace engineering from all over the south and the country" now, he and his team are preparing for the future. dynetics is working on a propulsion system for two lunar landers as well as nasa's lunar gateway. the lunar gateway will serve as a space station in the lunar orbit, and will be a location for astronauts to go before they get to the moon and back. crocker says, like apollo, they want to return to the moon, but this time, do much more. take sot: andy crocker - dynetics director of strategy for space "not just landing, but actually building habitats, building power stations and capabilities to remain there, to be there full time" in