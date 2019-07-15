Speech to Text for OPERATION PAPERCLIP

development of the saturn v rocket would not have been possible without wernher von braun and his team of german scientists. they were brought to america at the end of world war two through a program called operation paperclip. earlier today there was a panel discussion featuring the children of those scientists, introduced by von braun's daughter margrit. i think the rocket team and the apollo program really have epitomized what human beings are capable of." it was a secret operation authorized by president truman in 1946 to gather up hundreds of german scientists and engineers and bring them back to work for the united states. army officers would attach a paper clip to the files of the ones they wanted. martin dahm's father had a clip on his folder. "he was an aerodynamicist... " wernher karl dahm worked on air flow as rockets flew into space. martin himself is an aerospace engineer and said his father couldn't wait to develop rockets to go space instead of for war. "and they were really hoping to push this more towards space exploration than the missile weaponry." klaus dannenberg's father - worked on propulsion systems with the team at redstone. he donated his personal notebooks to uah. "it's kind of like one of columbus' crew taking notes while columbus was on the way." getting to the moon was his first career. but perhaps his greatest legacy lives on in the eyes of future generations. "finally he wound up coming to work here at the space and rocket center. and was one of the originators, together with ed buckley, of space camp." "there are generations after me. and i think we all stand on the shoulders of those great accomplishments that the rocket team started." there was only one woman in the launch firing room for the apollo 11 liftoff -- and she has special ties to the rocket city. take a look at this photo -- joann morgan was the only woman in the room as apollo 11 lifted off on the saturn v rocket. morgan was born in huntsville