Speech to Text for 07/15/19 5PM Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

information. we continue to deal with the remnants of what was hurricane barry to start off the new work week. scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this afternoon and evening, with the greatest threat for areas along and east of i-65. most of the tennessee valley should be dry after midnight with temperatures staying in the lower 70s. more scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible mainly during the afternoon and early evening on tuesday, with highs right around 90. tomorrow will be breezy with winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph throughout the day. showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread on wednesday before the remnants of