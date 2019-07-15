Speech to Text for Madison City Schools superintendent wants tax increase due to growth

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information... this afternoon...we are taking a look at how the city of madison's growth is making schools overcrowded. we boarded a bus with superintendent robby parker ... as he showed the school board developments along madison and triana that will directly impact his schools. and it's why he's asking for a tax increase. waay 31's ashley carter takes us on the tour. we started the tour right here on celtic drive and traveled along all the areas in the district. on our route, we saw houses already being built and land set aside to build new homes...which all will bring in more children to the overcrowded schools in madison." pkg <nats: robby parker "they're filling in everywhere that's correct." when robby parker started teaching in madison 31 years ago...he said the city only had 400 high schoolers...today that number is about 4,000. this is all thanks to the city's growth in recent years...which parker says is good for many reasons. robby parker, madison city schools: "with that growth has come tremendous opportunity." but...the growth has also caused overcrowding at many madison city schools. parker hoped by taking board members on a bus tour, they'd see the growth first-hand... and be on board a plan to raise property taxes. the 12-mill tax will fund two new schools. robby parker, madison city schools: "we have to have an additional revenue source with the explosive growth that we have." parker told me the schools have already started to see the negative impacts of overcrowding...including having the 5th worse size in the state of alabama. he said some schools are using makeshift classrooms to fit everyone in. robby parker, madison city schools: "we're taking teacher work rooms and making them classrooms, that is impactful, teachers don't have collaborative work spaces where they can be an they can do work." parker said if the tax proposal doesn't get approved... the quality of education will suffer. robby parker, madison city schools: "we're not going to be able to offer the same world class education that we've been offering for 20 years if we don't have places to put children. ashley - live out "parker said most people have been on board with his tax proposal and just want to continue seeing the schools thrive. in madison...ashley carter...waay 31 news > a special election has been set for september 10th for the property tax issue.