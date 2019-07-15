Speech to Text for Hartselle police say suspects broke into home and stole a car

we're hearing from neighbors after a bizarre burglary arrest in hartselle. police say hillary thompson and marcus mize broke into a home and stole a woman's car. they say thompson was wearing the victim's clothing at the time of the arrests! waay 31's scottie kay has reaction from the neighborhood. how quiet it is right now is how quiet neighbors say it always seems to be at this apartment complex. so hearing that a burglary occurred here had a lot of neighbors confused. pkg: kim hutto, lives nearby "he got up to get some water in the middle of the night and he always looks out the window to check our vehicles, and he noticed across the road that at one of the apartments, there were two cop cars." kim hutto says her husband noticed a police presence in front of their home early saturday morning, but never learned why they were there. i informed hutto on monday that one of their neighbors' homes had been burglarized and her car was stolen. it's something hutto and other neighbors never thought they'd hear. kim hutto, lives nearby "peaceful, quiet, safe." george turner, lives nearby "there's never been any trouble here as far as i know before. and, of course, hartselle is one of the safest cities in the state of alabama." according to hartselle police, they got a phone call after a neighbor noticed two people entering an apartment that wasn't theirs. kim hutto, lives nearby "we watch out for each other as much as we possibly can." george turner, lives nearby "so happy to hear that our neighbors do look out for each other, and i'll definitely be a part of the neighborhood watch also." police say hillary thompson, was still at the scene and was wearing the victim's clothes when they got there. kim hutto, lives nearby "very bizarre, very out there. and here! it just blows me away." police say they later found the other suspect, marcus mize, driving the victim's car. court records show mize was involved in a separate burglary back in march. george turner, lives nearby "that's ghastly! i mean what in the world was he doing out of jail to begin with?" the incident now has neighbors on edge. george turner, lives nearby "we don't need these people here in hartselle." kim hutto, lives nearby "it does worry me that this could happen while we're sleeping. and my daughter works at night and she just doesn't come home sometimes until 11 or 11:30 at night, and i don't like the idea that she comes in when this could be happening." reporting in hartselle, sk, waay 31 news thompson is charged with burglary. mize is charged with theft of property