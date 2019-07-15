Speech to Text for Toddler in critical condition after near downing at Joe Wheeler State Park

we're learning more this afternoon about a one- year-old who almost drowned at joe wheeler state park. this afternoon that toddler is on a ventilator at huntsville hospital. waay31's breken terry shows us where it all happened. i'm here at joe wheeler state park in rogersville at the beach area where that one year old child had to be airlifted to huntsville hospital we know that child is still in critical condition. kranz- it just gives me cold chills just to think of what i'd have to tell him. sandee kranz and her family told waay31 they are praying for the child who almost drowned sunday here at the beach area of joe wheeler state park. kranz- finding out what happened here yesterday was very frightening for me because my youngest child is four so it really hits home. lauderdale county emergency management told waay31 the call came in around 1pm and the child was flown to huntsville hospital and is still critical. kranz- i'm praying for them and i lift that child up and our creator will be there and take care and it will be a testimony. kranz said things can get busy at the beach area with kids playing but it's important to watch out for each other. kranz- when were all together we defintily keep an eye on everyone's children to make sure there is not anything that could possibly happen. look live tag: state park officials tell us the case is still under investigation. in rogersville bt waay31 news. investigators have not released the