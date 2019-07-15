Speech to Text for dplash pad

for the fourth of july. waay-31s alexis scott got a sneak peak at the new attraction - that will be free to the public! the mayor told me everyone's been working hard to get the splash pad ready, and he hopes it will also attract more visitors to the area. the splash pad has features such as a slip resistant floor with self-cooling features. it has two different areas: one for toddlers and then the other side is for the bigger kids. if you want to cool off, the seating area has multiple fans when i asked why the city wanted a free amenity like this, the mayor told me they wanted to give kids something to do to stay out of trouble. and he believes it can bring more money to the area. mayor butch taylor, city of new hope "it might bring a little a economy into it, by shopping at some stores and things like that just anything but really and truly it's basically to help the kids," the splash pad will be open every day, but hours vary. on wednesdays, it will close at 3pm for maintenance. it's free to everyone, whether you live in new hope or not. the splash pad's grand opening will be thursday, the fourth of july reporting in new hope, alexis scott waay 31 news.