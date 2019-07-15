Speech to Text for Point Mallard Park shooting update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

done to keep visitors safe. immediately after the shooting in june, decatur police increased the number of officers here at point mallard park. more than a month after the shooting, the city still won't say what other extra precautions it plans on taking. but some people say one shooting in 50 years isn't anything to worry about. brian bear, lives in decatur "no no no. everything's great here. we feel completely safe. so yeah, it's a great place to be," brian bear lives in decatur. he's one of the people who won't let last month's shooting stop him. brian bear, lives in decatur "everybody's out here, the sun's great, everybody's swimming so god bless america," police arrested caleb long for shooting two people at point mallard water park last month. but they call it an isolated incident. immediately after the shooting, most people waay 31 talked to were worried. but that's changed because they now see police at every entry gate and all throughout the park. oscar clemente, ispazio pizza "expecting a lot of people. i'm expecting a lot of happy people celebrating the fourth of july," oscar clemente is visiting from birmingham to sell pizza for this evening's spirit of america festival. he told me the only reason he's here is because he's heard nothing but good things about the park and decatur. oscar clemente, ispazio pizza "we got a lot of expectations. we want to have some fun just like people," while the city won't say if it's making any other security changes, clemente and bear think everyone's focus is on america's birthday. brian bear, lives in decatur "a whole lot of fun. just listening to the music. then when the fireworks start, i want to see a whole lot o clapping and everybody just smiling," the park opened about 50 years ago. mayor tab bowling told waay 31 last month's shooting was the first one ever at the park. the city talked about bag checks and metal detectors but we haven't seen either of them. reporting live in decatur, alexis scott waay-31 news. huntsville