Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Florence man diagnosed with flesh-eating disease Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Breaking news fire

HSV Garage fire

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 1:51 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2019 1:51 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott
Huntsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events