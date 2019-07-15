Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Regional Collaboration Initiative North Alabama

Regional Collaboration Initiative North Alabama

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 9:30 AM
Updated: Jul 15, 2019 9:30 AM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Speech to Text for Regional Collaboration Initiative North Alabama

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mayors across north alabama will sign a new regional collaboration agreement next week. mayors from limestone, madison and morgan counties will sign the agreement on july 24th. launch 2035 established the regional collaboration initiative north alabama. it'll help leaders from the three counties work together to help the region's economy grow over the next 20
Huntsville
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events