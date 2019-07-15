Speech to Text for Fast cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. this morning we begin with waay 31's casey albritton. happening today a series of discussions at the space and rocket center to celebrate the apollo 11 mission 50th anniversary. vo at noon the children of german scientists brought to the u-s will be at the center to discuss their fathers' legacies. this includes the children of wernher von braun who is known for his involvement in the apollo moon landing. the discussion called "the continuing paperclip legacy: 2nd generation" will talk about operation paperclip which brought around 16-hundred german scientists to the u-s to work for the government. that discussion will take place in the discovery theater. greg... happening today, concert in the park is hosting a tribute to space event today. the theme is 19-60's...so organizers encourage concertgoers to wear their best 60's threads. it take place at big spring park and will start at 6:30 tonight. the concert is free to the public. happening today, authorities will be cracking down on speeding drivers. operation southern shield will kick off today...its designed to stop people from speeding. several agencies across alabama, like decatur police, are participating. huntsville police need your help identifying a suspect in a forged check investigation. police say this man is the suspect in an investigation that includes more than 14 instances of forging checks. if you have any information ... call police at the number on your screen. happening today, the financier accused of sex trafficking minors is expected in court today for a bail hearing. jeffery epstein's lawyers say he's no threat to flee and should await trial under house arrest in his manhattan mansion. prosecutors are calling him a flight risk. happening today. the best looking cruiser contest in america kicks off. if you want to vote ... just click the link on a facebook post. that link will send you to a survey so you can vote. voting starts today at 2 and ends on july 30th. we'll have that post on our website