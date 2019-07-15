Speech to Text for Scientists' children carrying on legacy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today -- we'll be hearing from the children of several german scientists brought to the u-s after world war two ended. the children will be participating in a panel discussion where they'll talk about carrying on their fathers' legacies. waay31'srodneya ross is live at the space and rocket center with what you can expect. live greg...alyssa...one of those german scientists brought to the u-s was wernher von braun -- he's most known for his involvement in the apollo moon landing. today his daughter and his nephew will be participating in a panel discussion about his legacy along with the legacies of other german scientists. vo the discussion -- "the continuing paperclip legacy: 2nd generation" -- will be led by dr. klaus dannenberg this afternoon at the space and rocket center. and dr. margrit von braun will give the introduction. the panelists for this discussion will include martin dahm, curt von braun, christel kuberg dunn, and dr. klaus heimburg. the panelists are all related to the german scientists that were brought to the united states as part of operation paperclip. during operation paperclip around 16- hundred german scientists to america to work for the government. live the discussion will take place at the discovery theater at the space and rocket center at noon. waay 31 will have a crew at the discussion to bring you more a report on the later shows. reporting live in hsv,