Speech to Text for Highway 72 and Dug hill road improvements

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at 6:30 pm here on waay 31. a traffic alert you need to be aware of today. starting this morning, crews will begin making safety improvements to the intersection of highway 72 east and dug hill road. at 8:30 this morning....crews will improve the dangerous intersection where 3 people died in two separate wrecks last month. the alabama department of transportation said it's eliminating all left turns at the intersection. so no one will cross traffic along the busy 4 lane road. the work will last