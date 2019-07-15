Speech to Text for Astronaut Al Worden community presentation

at the space and rocket center this afternoon to talk about his journey to the moon. colonel al worden was the command module pilot for apollo 15 -- but that's not the only apollo mission he participated in. waay 31's rodneya ross joins us live at the space and rocket center with more of colonel worden's story. live good morning greg and alyssa...not only was colonel warden the command module pilot for apollo 15 -- he's also the first astronaut to conduct a spacewalk into deep space. and today -- he'll be in huntsville to share his story with you. vo in what's considered one of the greatest space exploration missions ever made -- colonel worden orbited the moon for six days and spacewalked into deep space. in addition to apollo 15 -- worden was part of the support crew for the apollo nine mission. he also served as the backup command module pilot for apollo 12. worden partnered with space historian and author francis french -- to write a book called "falling to earth: an apollo 15 astronaut's journey to the moon". today -- he and french will hold a discussion called "pass the torch" to discuss the book and worden's missions. live the discussion will take place in the national geographic theater at the space and rocket center at two p-m. colonel worden will sign copies of his book after the discussion. waay 31 will have crews at the events today. reporting live in hsv, rr, waay 31 news.