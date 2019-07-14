Speech to Text for CHASE LEADS TO SHOTS FIRED AT SUSPECT'S VEHICLE

sirens new at ten, a multi-county chase ends with gunfire in dekalb county. you're taking a look at video shot by a viewer as a suspect was chased by police. officials tell waay 31 the chase started in albertville and ended in geraldine where the suspect was shot by law enforcement. thanks for joining us this evening. i'm will robinson-smith. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with a man who says the suspect ran him off the road before he was stopped by police. dozens of community members gathered in nearby parking lots to watch this scene unfold. they tell me this is the largest police presence they've ever seen in their small town. pkg: neal hawkins, lives nearby "christmas in the summer is what it looks like." sunday night brought the most flashing blue lights neal hawkins says he's ever seen on highway 75 in his hometown, geraldine. neal hawkins, lives nearby "it's pretty wild. mind-blowing. every day, it seems like it's getting crazier and crazier." according to officials, a chase that started in albertville ended here in geraldine. officers had to use their patrol vehicles and bullets to stop the suspect's vehicle. investigators tell waay 31 the suspect was shot, too. it's something those from geraldine never thought they'd hear. rickey harris, lives nearby "my wife saw it on facebook and she was like, 'we're going home.' i was like, 'i want to see what's going on.' nothing happens like this from here." neal hawkins says the driver of the vehicle police were after almost hit him head on, causing him to have to pull off the road. neal hawkins, lives nearby "if it had been thirty seconds earlier, it could've been probably bad, because while it's not really a blind spot, it's very close." but hawkins wasn't just worried about himself. neal hawkins, lives nearby "it's a main highway into georgia and it's pretty busy. could've killed a family." rickey harris, lives nearby "i'm just glad my kids are safe." in the meantime... neal hawkins, lives nearby "i hope justice is served and he's out of harms-reach of hurting or harming anybody that's innocently going down