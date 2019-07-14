Speech to Text for 07/14/19 Evening Weather

the remnants of barry will play a big role in our forecast in the next couple of days. at the top of the list of concerns is the threat for locally heavy rain and associated flooding. next on the list is the wind threat, meaning any stronger storms can produce wind up to 60 mph. as is usually the case with the remnants of tropical cyclones, there has been some rotation with the storms so far in mississippi and tennessee, so we'll be monitoring the isolated tornado threat as well in the coming hours and days. currently, the storm prediction center has issued a marginal risk for severe weather monday. this means there's an isolated threat for a strong to severe storm, in addition to the risk for heavy rain and flooding. later in the week, once the remnants of barry track farther northeast, the heat intensifies across the south again. for the tennessee valley, highs are forecast to hit the mid 90s by the end of the week. we'll still have isolated to scattered storms in the forecast as well, but in general, the trend will be for drier weather for the next weekend. thanks chris!