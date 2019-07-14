Speech to Text for ARAB CHURCH HOLDS FIRST SERVICE IN NEW BUILDING AFTER FIRE DESTROYED PREVIOUS ONE

at this time. new this evening... today an arab church opened their new church doors for service for the first time after a fire destroyed their previous church home. we first brought you the story last august when an electrical fire tore through the warrior creek missionary baptist church. the new church stands on the same spot where the old church burned. waay 31's sierra phillips spoke with the pastor of the church to find out how the community came together to make this happen. ll- "will, right now this parking lot is empty, but earlier today, both it and the church were packed as community members came together to celebrate their next chapter." ross- "today was a little of everything, emotional, joy, happy" more than a year of finding temporary places to worship ended on sunday for pastor daryl ross and the warrior creek missionary baptist church. this sunday, they worshiped for the first time inside their new building. ross "the biggest thing is it was an answered prayer." people from multiple churches came to praise in the new building with a smile on their face. they've come a long way from the tragedy that struck last year. ross- "that night when i pulled up right there at the end of that driveway and i saw her falling in....i never ever wanna go through that or see that again." after that night--- work started almost immediately. a combination of insurance money and community donations allowed the church walls to be built up again. the asphalt was finished friday, the pews were finalized saturday night. more than 200 song books were donated. the church now looks very similar to how it did beforehand, but it's wider and has more rooms for sunday school. ross- "god's turned it around and made a blessing out of it." now, as everything has come together there is just one thing the pastor still has to figure out. ross- "i don't know how to thank people. that's where we're struggling." in arab, sierra phillips,