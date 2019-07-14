Speech to Text for UAH Holds Tour of Apollo 11 Archives

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we are less than 2 days away from the 50th anniversary of the apollo 11 mission to the moon! festivities are already underway for the historic mission. today, the university of alabama in huntsville invited the public to enjoy some moon-landing history. thanks for joining us tonight. i'm will robinson smith. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the u-a-h campus with how the event went. scottie? will, the event just wrapped up here at the salmon library, where dozens of people got to take a trip back in time. from the conversations i had with those folks, this event was a total success. the community was invited to a free behind-the-scenes tour of the archives here at u-a-h, where they got a closer look at some of the history behind apollo 11. there was also an exhibit that highlighted huntsville's role in the apollo 11 mission. a collection of books, pictures and artifacts were displayed. 1960's-themed refreshments were also served. while everyone who attended got a taste of the moon landing history, they also got the chance to reflect on their own personal memories from that day. i spoke with one couple whose family members worked with nasa during the apollo 11 mission. they said getting to attend this event was like taking a stroll down memory lane. it is just one of several apollo 11 celebration events going on in huntsville today. i'll have more on those other events tonight at ten. reporting live in huntsville, sk, waay