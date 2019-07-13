Speech to Text for 3 Suspects on the Loose After Armed Robbery in Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

take a look at your screen! huntsville police are looking for these 3 suspects who they say robbed a gas station at gunpoint! you're taking a look at surveillance video waay 31 obtained of the incident from inside the store. police say the armed robbery happened at the petrol south gas station off university drive. thank you for joining us tonight. i'm will robinson smith. waay 31's alex torres perez joins us live from the gas station after talking to the clerk about the scary encounter. alex? will, at around 1:30 this morning 3 men ran into this store with guns. the clerk told me what happened next was terrifying. it was a usual night for frank ugwuala at the petrol south gas station. that was until these 3 men ran into the store with their faces covered. that's why i was so afraid because they could do anything at that point in time. the 3 men were armed with multiple kinds of guns...pointed right at ugwuala. they told him if he moved they were going to shoot him. i freaked out when i saw the guns!i didn't want to do it, but i just had to cooperate. ugwala filled the bag with money from the cash register. they then ran away towards the northwood area. ugwala now hopes police catch them soon. i see them acting like professionals. they had gloves on, masks. they had plastic on their legs.that means they've been doing it over time. perfecting what they are doing, so they need to be stopped. the suspects ran away with 14-hundred dollars from the store. huntsville police are still investigating and looking for these