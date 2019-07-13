Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

owens cross roads

OXR police chase

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 7:05 PM
Updated: Jul 13, 2019 7:05 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Speech to Text for owens cross roads

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

details, sierra? i'm standing near where those two motorcyclists and owens cross roads police sped by. they raced from big cove road into here on taylor road and ended that way near the publix parking lot. i talked with neighbors who say they were not surprised at all by these arrests--- because they say drivers race down their
Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events