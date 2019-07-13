Speech to Text for CAR SHOW CELEBRATES MOON LANDING ANNIVERSARY, HUNTSVILLE CONNECTION

will run through sunday, july 21st. new this evening. in the last few hours, the moon landing celebration car show wrapped up at the space and rocket center. weather caused them to wrap things up early. cars built between 1945 and 1975 displayed were on display. it's all part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the apollo 11 moon landing. in fact, many of the drivers of these cars worked on the apollo missions. waay31s sierra phillips was at the space and rocket center and heard their stories. the celebration car show is just one of many events on the way to celebrate huntsville's connection to the moon landing. i talked with people who brought their cars here today and who worked right here in huntsville on the apollo missions. owen- "just incredible being apart of that, especially right out of school, was just incredible." randy owen worked as an engineer on apollo missions 7 through 13. he watched as his work help land the first astronauts on the moon. owen- "being apart of it, was so exciting." 5 months after those first steps on the moon, craig sumner started his nasa career here in huntsville. sumner- "here i am, 21 years old, 21 years old and wearing buzz aldrin's or jim lovell's training suit." fifty years after the moon landing the two are back here at the space and rocket center for a car show. sumner showcased the car he drove everyday to work. he even drove a few astronauts in it. sumner- "charlie duke and jim irwin would be talking about 'if you hadn't cut me off at 10,000 feet i would've landed on the runway at redstone arsenal first' and i'd look at them as a 21 year old and say my gosh and you guys are going to the moon and you're up there clowning around in your jets." the 96 cars at the show are all from the apollo era, many are owned by families who worked at