Speech to Text for Neighborhood Close To Becoming Nationally Historic

your screen. new tonight.... a huntsville neighborhood is one small step away from being listed on the national register of historic places. if approved --mcthornmor acres off holmes avenue would become the state's first space age historic district. many of the great minds behind the space program used to live there. waay 31's - alex torres-perez - spoke to people who live in the neighborhood about why this is so important for the community. ll: it's impossible to separate the history of this community and its contribution to huntsville's space and rocket program. and as we get ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the apollo 11 moon landing...people who live here say it's about time this neighborhood got recognized. "this neighborhood is an icon in huntsville." becky priddy moved into mcthornmor acres last year. but this home has been in her family since the early 60s. "this was my mother's home." the community was first developed in the 1950s. it was home to rocket scientists, engineers and other employees that helped huntsville become the rocket city. that's why the huntsville historic foundation along with other city and state leaders are trying to get the neighborhood listed as a historic district on the national register. "it hasn't changed. homes are as they were built." "the walls are the same. floors are the same. everything is basically the same." priddy says stepping inside her home is like going back in time. "i see my mother everywhere, and it's home." and she plans to be part of the community for years to come. "i intend to be here for the next 25 to 30 years." she says even though the rocket city might have changed since these houses were built... some things remain the same. "though it's grown, huntsville has a hometown, loving attitude." reporting in hsv atp waay 31 news. mcthornmor acres was approved to be an eligible district by the state review board. the final step is approval by the national park service. mcthornmor acres was approved to be an eligible district by the state review board. the final step is approval by the national park service. mcthornmor acres will have a special meeting on tuesday to celebrate the state approval and the 50th anniversary of the apollo 11 liftoff. at the meeting, they will unveil the